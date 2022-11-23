Wall Street Praises Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) After Recent Earnings Report

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) went up by 6.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.45. The company’s stock price has collected -9.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AUPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUPH is at 0.91.

AUPH currently public float of 132.88M and currently shorts hold a 8.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUPH was 2.51M shares.

AUPH’s Market Performance

AUPH stocks went down by -9.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.09% and a quarterly performance of -42.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.07% for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.09% for AUPH stocks with a simple moving average of -50.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUPH

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUPH reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for AUPH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AUPH, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

AUPH Trading at -27.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -34.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.75. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -79.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from Habig Scott Michael, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Nov 09. After this action, Habig Scott Michael now owns 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $25,075 using the latest closing price.

Martin Michael Robert, the Chief Business Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $5.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Martin Michael Robert is holding 89,512 shares at $154,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-395.05 for the present operating margin

+93.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -396.81. Equity return is now at value -26.00, with -22.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.63.