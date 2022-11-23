Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) went down by -11.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.20. The company’s stock price has collected -4.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE :TNP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNP is at 0.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $2.78 above the current price. TNP currently public float of 19.68M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNP was 378.10K shares.

TNP’s Market Performance

TNP stocks went down by -4.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.03% and a quarterly performance of 12.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.80% for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.66% for TNP stocks with a simple moving average of 40.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on September 06th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for TNP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TNP, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

TNP Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNP fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.21. In addition, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited saw 144.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.09 for the present operating margin

+0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited stands at -27.72. Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.