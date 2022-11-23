Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) went up by 14.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.09. The company’s stock price has collected 5.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SCPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCPH is at 0.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for scPharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.25, which is $7.28 above the current price. SCPH currently public float of 25.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCPH was 369.47K shares.

SCPH’s Market Performance

SCPH stocks went up by 5.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.04% and a quarterly performance of 11.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.64% for scPharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.46% for SCPH stocks with a simple moving average of 32.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SCPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCPH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPH reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SCPH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SCPH, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on August 02nd of the current year.

SCPH Trading at 27.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares surge +27.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPH rose by +5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, scPharmaceuticals Inc. saw 38.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCPH starting from 5AM Partners IV, LLC, who sale 562,466 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Oct 10. After this action, 5AM Partners IV, LLC now owns 92,983 shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $2,300,486 using the latest closing price.

5AM Partners IV, LLC, the 10% Owner of scPharmaceuticals Inc., sale 37,534 shares at $5.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that 5AM Partners IV, LLC is holding 112,000 shares at $188,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPH

Equity return is now at value -78.70, with -54.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.