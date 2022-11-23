Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) went up by 22.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.39. The company’s stock price has collected 0.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRIN is at 0.77.

The average price from analysts is $25.49, which is $5.31 above the current price. GRIN currently public float of 11.69M and currently shorts hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRIN was 503.58K shares.

GRIN’s Market Performance

GRIN stocks went up by 0.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.23% and a quarterly performance of 27.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.64% for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.93% for GRIN stocks with a simple moving average of 38.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRIN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GRIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRIN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $32 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRIN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for GRIN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GRIN, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

GRIN Trading at 26.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.85% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.32%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIN fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.89. In addition, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. saw 43.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.89 for the present operating margin

+38.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. stands at +26.78. Equity return is now at value 54.60, with 27.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.