Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) went up by 5.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.86. The company’s stock price has collected 4.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :AGFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGFS is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $0.06 above the current price. AGFS currently public float of 51.34M and currently shorts hold a 2.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGFS was 710.68K shares.

AGFS’s Market Performance

AGFS stocks went up by 4.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 88.78% and a quarterly performance of 86.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.17% for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.88% for AGFS stocks with a simple moving average of 58.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGFS

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGFS reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for AGFS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

R. F. Lafferty gave a rating of “Buy” to AGFS, setting the target price at $6.40 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

AGFS Trading at 46.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.97% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +87.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGFS rose by +4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. saw 47.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGFS starting from Lewis Clinton A. Jr., who purchase 21,400 shares at the price of $1.79 back on May 20. After this action, Lewis Clinton A. Jr. now owns 53,450 shares of AgroFresh Solutions Inc., valued at $38,345 using the latest closing price.

Lewis Clinton A. Jr., the CEO of AgroFresh Solutions Inc., purchase 32,050 shares at $1.69 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Lewis Clinton A. Jr. is holding 32,050 shares at $54,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.90 for the present operating margin

+44.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for AgroFresh Solutions Inc. stands at -3.27. Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -6.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.