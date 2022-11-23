Perfect Corp. (PERF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) went up by 41.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.03. The company’s stock price has collected -47.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Perfect Corp. (NYSE :PERF) Right Now?

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.84 x from its present earnings ratio.

PERF currently public float of 99.33M and currently shorts hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PERF was 140.58K shares.

PERF’s Market Performance

PERF stocks went down by -47.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.50% and a quarterly performance of -46.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 36.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 30.27% for Perfect Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.89% for PERF stocks with a simple moving average of -22.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PERF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PERF stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PERF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PERF in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $7.80 based on the research report published on November 21st of the current year 2022.

PERF Trading at -18.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.45%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PERF fell by -24.85%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Perfect Corp. saw -46.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PERF

Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.