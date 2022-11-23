Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Maximus Inc. (MMS)

Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) went up by 16.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.61. The company’s stock price has collected 12.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Maximus Inc. (NYSE :MMS) Right Now?

Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMS is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Maximus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.00, which is $5.66 above the current price. MMS currently public float of 59.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMS was 368.72K shares.

MMS’s Market Performance

MMS stocks went up by 12.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.08% and a quarterly performance of 13.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.93% for Maximus Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.21% for MMS stocks with a simple moving average of 6.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MMS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $105 based on the research report published on June 28th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMS reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for MMS stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to MMS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

MMS Trading at 19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +21.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMS rose by +12.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.16. In addition, Maximus Inc. saw -11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMS starting from Caswell Bruce, who sale 24,843 shares at the price of $57.87 back on Sep 30. After this action, Caswell Bruce now owns 207,343 shares of Maximus Inc., valued at $1,437,664 using the latest closing price.

Baylinson Ilene R., the Group General Manager of Maximus Inc., sale 5,783 shares at $57.87 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Baylinson Ilene R. is holding 19,594 shares at $334,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.86 for the present operating margin

+21.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maximus Inc. stands at +6.84. The total capital return value is set at 18.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.25. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Maximus Inc. (MMS), the company’s capital structure generated 115.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.56. Total debt to assets is 41.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.