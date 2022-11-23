Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:ATNM) went down by -13.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.12. The company’s stock price has collected -16.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX :ATNM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATNM is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.12, which is $20.96 above the current price. ATNM currently public float of 24.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATNM was 483.51K shares.

ATNM’s Market Performance

ATNM stocks went down by -16.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.47% and a quarterly performance of 65.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.07% for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.47% for ATNM stocks with a simple moving average of 58.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATNM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ATNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ATNM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $20 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATNM reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ATNM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to ATNM, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on November 05th of the previous year.

ATNM Trading at 11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.40%, as shares surge +29.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNM fell by -16.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.68. In addition, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 70.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2182.17 for the present operating margin

+54.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2165.56. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -30.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.66.