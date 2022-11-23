Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC)?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.85. The company’s stock price has collected -3.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/21 that Tesla, GameStop, UPS: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SSNC) Right Now?

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SSNC is at 1.45.

The average price from analysts is $63.66, which is $12.77 above the current price. SSNC currently public float of 219.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SSNC was 1.55M shares.

SSNC’s Market Performance

SSNC stocks went down by -3.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.29% and a quarterly performance of -11.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.13% for SSNC stocks with a simple moving average of -16.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSNC reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for SSNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SSNC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

SSNC Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC fell by -3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.92. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -37.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from Kanwar Rahul, who sale 73,232 shares at the price of $62.50 back on Aug 12. After this action, Kanwar Rahul now owns 50,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $4,577,146 using the latest closing price.

Kanwar Rahul, the President & COO of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 46,700 shares at $63.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Kanwar Rahul is holding 50,000 shares at $2,944,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.03 for the present operating margin

+47.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at +15.84. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.