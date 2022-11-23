Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.34.

Is It Worth Investing in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE :ARR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARR is at 1.15.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

ARR currently public float of 130.85M and currently shorts hold a 12.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARR was 4.72M shares.

ARR’s Market Performance

ARR stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.29% and a quarterly performance of -21.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.03% for ARR stocks with a simple moving average of -19.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ARR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $9.50 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARR reach a price target of $11.50. The rating they have provided for ARR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 14th, 2021.

ARR Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.51. In addition, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. saw -42.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARR

Equity return is now at value -29.60, with -3.60 for asset returns.