Is Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) a Keeper?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.22. The company’s stock price has collected 6.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE :CP) Right Now?

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CP is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.51, which is $1.0 above the current price. CP currently public float of 929.93M and currently shorts hold a 1.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CP was 2.04M shares.

CP’s Market Performance

CP stocks went up by 6.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.38% and a quarterly performance of -0.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.30% for CP stocks with a simple moving average of 8.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $87 based on the research report published on September 12th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CP, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on June 28th of the current year.

CP Trading at 10.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +11.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP rose by +6.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.10. In addition, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited saw 11.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.28 for the present operating margin

+42.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited stands at +35.67. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 4.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.