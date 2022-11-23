Is a Correction Looming Ahead for New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR)

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) went up by 1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.26. The company’s stock price has collected 10.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE :NJR) Right Now?

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NJR is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for New Jersey Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.83, which is -$3.18 below the current price. NJR currently public float of 95.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NJR was 507.34K shares.

NJR’s Market Performance

NJR stocks went up by 10.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.25% and a quarterly performance of 9.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for New Jersey Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.04% for NJR stocks with a simple moving average of 13.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NJR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NJR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NJR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NJR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $46 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NJR reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for NJR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to NJR, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

NJR Trading at 16.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NJR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +16.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NJR rose by +10.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.28. In addition, New Jersey Resources Corporation saw 21.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NJR starting from Migliaccio Patrick J., who sale 2,690 shares at the price of $45.25 back on May 19. After this action, Migliaccio Patrick J. now owns 36,016 shares of New Jersey Resources Corporation, valued at $121,722 using the latest closing price.

DEGRAFFENREIDT JAMES H JR, the Director of New Jersey Resources Corporation, purchase 4,000 shares at $38.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that DEGRAFFENREIDT JAMES H JR is holding 8,016 shares at $152,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NJR

Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.