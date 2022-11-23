Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Amphenol Corporation (APH)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.45. The company’s stock price has collected 0.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/09/20 that DoorDash, GameStop, Pfizer: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE :APH) Right Now?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APH is at 1.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Amphenol Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.36, which is $4.38 above the current price. APH currently public float of 591.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APH was 2.15M shares.

APH’s Market Performance

APH stocks went up by 0.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.78% and a quarterly performance of 3.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for Amphenol Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.42% for APH stocks with a simple moving average of 10.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $88 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APH reach a price target of $83. The rating they have provided for APH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 14th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to APH, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

APH Trading at 9.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +10.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.05. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw -8.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from WALTER LUC, who sale 82,400 shares at the price of $79.82 back on Nov 11. After this action, WALTER LUC now owns 204,412 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $6,577,399 using the latest closing price.

Doherty William J, the President, CS Division of Amphenol Corporation, sale 127,000 shares at $79.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Doherty William J is holding 0 shares at $10,137,496 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.00 for the present operating margin

+31.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corporation stands at +14.43. Equity return is now at value 28.90, with 12.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.