Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) went up by 3.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.07. The company’s stock price has collected 0.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ONEOK Inc. (NYSE :OKE) Right Now?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OKE is at 1.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for ONEOK Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.88, which is $2.46 above the current price. OKE currently public float of 444.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OKE was 2.55M shares.

OKE’s Market Performance

OKE stocks went up by 0.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.18% and a quarterly performance of -1.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.52% for ONEOK Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.19% for OKE stocks with a simple moving average of 5.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $78 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKE reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for OKE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

OKE Trading at 12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.00. In addition, ONEOK Inc. saw 11.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 8,975 shares at the price of $55.54 back on Jun 17. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 9,414 shares of ONEOK Inc., valued at $498,462 using the latest closing price.

HELDERMAN MARK W, the Director of ONEOK Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $67.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that HELDERMAN MARK W is holding 20,679 shares at $2,017,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+17.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONEOK Inc. stands at +8.68. Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.