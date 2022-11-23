Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) went up by 8.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.68. The company’s stock price has collected 5.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE :A) Right Now?

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for A is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $159.69, which is -$6.74 below the current price. A currently public float of 295.34M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of A was 1.37M shares.

A’s Market Performance

A stocks went up by 5.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.56% and a quarterly performance of 17.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Agilent Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.32% for A stocks with a simple moving average of 21.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $165 based on the research report published on August 25th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see A reach a price target of $139. The rating they have provided for A stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to A, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

A Trading at 17.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +16.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A rose by +5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.03. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc. saw -1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at A starting from McMullen Michael R., who sale 6,775 shares at the price of $148.19 back on Nov 16. After this action, McMullen Michael R. now owns 270,896 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc., valued at $1,003,987 using the latest closing price.

McMullen Michael R., the CEO and President of Agilent Technologies Inc., sale 6,775 shares at $138.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that McMullen Michael R. is holding 191,358 shares at $937,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.63 for the present operating margin

+54.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc. stands at +19.15. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.