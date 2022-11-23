Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.23. The company’s stock price has collected -2.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE :ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERF is at 2.26.

ERF currently public float of 230.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERF was 1.75M shares.

ERF’s Market Performance

ERF stocks went down by -2.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.68% and a quarterly performance of 18.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.22% for Enerplus Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.89% for ERF stocks with a simple moving average of 32.30% for the last 200 days.

ERF Trading at 15.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares surge +10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.03. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw 77.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.