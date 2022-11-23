Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Dycom Industries Inc. (DY)?

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) went down by -17.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.12. The company’s stock price has collected -11.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE :DY) Right Now?

Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DY is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Dycom Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.63, which is $44.3 above the current price. DY currently public float of 28.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DY was 303.59K shares.

DY’s Market Performance

DY stocks went down by -11.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.88% and a quarterly performance of -23.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.65% for Dycom Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.30% for DY stocks with a simple moving average of -8.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $125 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DY reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for DY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to DY, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

DY Trading at -15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.96%, as shares sank -22.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DY fell by -11.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.45. In addition, Dycom Industries Inc. saw -3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DY starting from DUKE DWIGHT B, who sale 4,534 shares at the price of $103.69 back on Oct 04. After this action, DUKE DWIGHT B now owns 39,139 shares of Dycom Industries Inc., valued at $470,130 using the latest closing price.

VILLAVERDE SHARON, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Dycom Industries Inc., sale 750 shares at $100.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that VILLAVERDE SHARON is holding 7,579 shares at $75,008 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.61 for the present operating margin

+10.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dycom Industries Inc. stands at +1.55. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.