Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) went down by -5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.41. The company’s stock price has collected -9.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :CLVS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLVS is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Clovis Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $2.00. CLVS currently public float of 142.87M and currently shorts hold a 21.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLVS was 4.00M shares.

CLVS’s Market Performance

CLVS stocks went down by -9.46% for the week, with a monthly drop of -68.05% and a quarterly performance of -73.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.69% for Clovis Oncology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -52.21% for CLVS stocks with a simple moving average of -77.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLVS

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLVS reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for CLVS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Underperform” to CLVS, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

CLVS Trading at -66.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares sank -68.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLVS fell by -9.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6599. In addition, Clovis Oncology Inc. saw -87.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLVS starting from Rolfe Lindsey, who sale 4,261 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Nov 02. After this action, Rolfe Lindsey now owns 111,419 shares of Clovis Oncology Inc., valued at $4,188 using the latest closing price.

MUEHL DANIEL W, the of Clovis Oncology Inc., sale 4,579 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that MUEHL DANIEL W is holding 102,271 shares at $4,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-148.09 for the present operating margin

+73.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clovis Oncology Inc. stands at -177.82. Equity return is now at value 73.70, with -60.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.