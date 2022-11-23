Can Geron Corporation (GERN) Remain Competitive?

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) went up by 5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.06. The company’s stock price has collected -0.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ :GERN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GERN is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Geron Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.33, which is $2.07 above the current price. GERN currently public float of 365.34M and currently shorts hold a 4.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GERN was 3.74M shares.

GERN’s Market Performance

GERN stocks went down by -0.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.88% and a quarterly performance of -3.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.46% for Geron Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.66% for GERN stocks with a simple moving average of 27.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $5 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GERN reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for GERN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to GERN, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

GERN Trading at -2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.44%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.22. In addition, Geron Corporation saw 85.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8183.70 for the present operating margin

+43.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corporation stands at -8335.39. Equity return is now at value -110.80, with -58.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.11.