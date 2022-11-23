Can Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Remain Competitive?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) went up by 4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.51. The company’s stock price has collected 5.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ :ASO) Right Now?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.06 x from its present earnings ratio.

ASO currently public float of 77.95M and currently shorts hold a 16.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASO was 1.69M shares.

ASO’s Market Performance

ASO stocks went up by 5.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.82% and a quarterly performance of 12.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.68% for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.25% for ASO stocks with a simple moving average of 26.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $60 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASO reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for ASO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ASO, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

ASO Trading at 13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +11.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO rose by +5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.74. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw 15.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from Davis Heather A., who sale 6,307 shares at the price of $43.13 back on Oct 24. After this action, Davis Heather A. now owns 0 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $272,021 using the latest closing price.

Casares Rene G., the SVP, General Counsel of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., sale 11,327 shares at $43.13 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Casares Rene G. is holding 88,075 shares at $488,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.40 for the present operating margin

+33.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stands at +9.91. Equity return is now at value 43.60, with 13.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.