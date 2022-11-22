We Analyzed the Future Direction of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI), Here is What We Found

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) went up by 20.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.07. The company’s stock price has collected 24.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :PBYI) Right Now?

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBYI is at 0.67.

PBYI currently public float of 39.28M and currently shorts hold a 3.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBYI was 192.64K shares.

PBYI’s Market Performance

PBYI stocks went up by 24.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 104.55% and a quarterly performance of 41.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.07% for Puma Biotechnology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.61% for PBYI stocks with a simple moving average of 69.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2021.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBYI reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for PBYI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to PBYI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

PBYI Trading at 76.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.57% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.63%, as shares surge +100.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI rose by +24.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc. saw 48.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from HUNT DOUGLAS M, who sale 429 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Nov 02. After this action, HUNT DOUGLAS M now owns 76,004 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc., valued at $965 using the latest closing price.

AUERBACH ALAN H, the President and CEO of Puma Biotechnology Inc., sale 1,242 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that AUERBACH ALAN H is holding 6,312,949 shares at $2,794 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.51 for the present operating margin

+74.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stands at -11.51. Equity return is now at value 84.40, with 4.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.