Wall Street Pummels Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) After Recent Earnings Report

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) went down by -6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.02. The company’s stock price has collected -9.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ESPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESPR is at 0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.27, which is $4.55 above the current price. ESPR currently public float of 73.15M and currently shorts hold a 19.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESPR was 1.21M shares.

ESPR’s Market Performance

ESPR stocks went down by -9.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.40% and a quarterly performance of -16.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.57% for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.35% for ESPR stocks with a simple moving average of 8.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESPR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ESPR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ESPR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $6 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESPR reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ESPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to ESPR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

ESPR Trading at -11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -18.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESPR fell by -9.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +88.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. saw 34.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESPR starting from Foody Joanne M., who sale 942 shares at the price of $7.69 back on Oct 18. After this action, Foody Joanne M. now owns 108,135 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,242 using the latest closing price.

Warren Eric, the Chief Commercial Officer of Esperion Therapeutics Inc., sale 107 shares at $7.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 18, which means that Warren Eric is holding 53,662 shares at $823 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-289.02 for the present operating margin

+81.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stands at -343.04. Equity return is now at value 94.30, with -72.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.48.