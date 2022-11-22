Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) went up by 2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.52. The company’s stock price has collected 1.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RIGL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIGL is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.58, which is $2.8 above the current price. RIGL currently public float of 170.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIGL was 2.86M shares.

RIGL’s Market Performance

RIGL stocks went up by 1.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.80% and a quarterly performance of -54.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.98% for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.89% for RIGL stocks with a simple moving average of -55.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIGL

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIGL reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for RIGL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to RIGL, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

RIGL Trading at -18.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares surge +3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIGL rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7380. In addition, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -70.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIGL starting from RODRIGUEZ RAUL R, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Jun 09. After this action, RODRIGUEZ RAUL R now owns 1,391,776 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $688,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.01 for the present operating margin

+98.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -12.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.