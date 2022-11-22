Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) went down by -1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.30. The company’s stock price has collected -3.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

Is It Worth Investing in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE :OVV) Right Now?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OVV is at 2.86.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

OVV currently public float of 248.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OVV was 3.67M shares.

OVV’s Market Performance

OVV stocks went down by -3.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.24% and a quarterly performance of 2.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.98% for Ovintiv Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.14% for OVV stocks with a simple moving average of 8.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $57 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OVV reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for OVV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OVV, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 19th of the current year.

OVV Trading at 4.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.59%, as shares surge +7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV fell by -3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.27. In addition, Ovintiv Inc. saw 59.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from Mayson Howard John, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $56.21 back on Nov 14. After this action, Mayson Howard John now owns 0 shares of Ovintiv Inc., valued at $146,146 using the latest closing price.

RICKS THOMAS G, the Director of Ovintiv Inc., sale 19,231 shares at $59.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that RICKS THOMAS G is holding 116,269 shares at $1,144,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.19 for the present operating margin

+4.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovintiv Inc. stands at -109.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.78. Equity return is now at value 66.60, with 25.30 for asset returns.

Based on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV), the company’s capital structure generated 208.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.62. Total debt to assets is 55.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.