Regions Financial Corporation (RF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.57. The company’s stock price has collected -1.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/28/22 that Regions Financial Is Fined for Surprise Overdraft Fees

Is It Worth Investing in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE :RF) Right Now?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RF is at 1.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Regions Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.40, which is $1.92 above the current price. RF currently public float of 929.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RF was 8.29M shares.

RF’s Market Performance

RF stocks went down by -1.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.32% and a quarterly performance of 2.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.45% for Regions Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.08% for RF stocks with a simple moving average of 4.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RF reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for RF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to RF, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on July 12th of the current year.

RF Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +9.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF fell by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.37. In addition, Regions Financial Corporation saw 3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corporation stands at +38.01. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.