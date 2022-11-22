Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.38. The company’s stock price has collected -1.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ :PAGP) Right Now?

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ:PAGP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAGP is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Plains GP Holdings L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.92, which is $2.33 above the current price. PAGP currently public float of 189.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAGP was 2.58M shares.

PAGP’s Market Performance

PAGP stocks went down by -1.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.91% and a quarterly performance of 1.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Plains GP Holdings L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.50% for PAGP stocks with a simple moving average of 9.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PAGP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAGP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $14 based on the research report published on November 21st of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGP reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for PAGP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

Seaport Research Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to PAGP, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on August 01st of the current year.

PAGP Trading at 4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by unch in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.82. In addition, Plains GP Holdings L.P. saw 25.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAGP starting from DeSanctis Ellen, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $11.98 back on Aug 19. After this action, DeSanctis Ellen now owns 10,000 shares of Plains GP Holdings L.P., valued at $119,803 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.88 for the present operating margin

+5.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings L.P. stands at +0.14. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.