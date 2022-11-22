OmniAb Inc. (OABI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) went up by 4.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50.

Is It Worth Investing in OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ :OABI) Right Now?

OABI currently public float of 78.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OABI was 1.00M shares.

OABI’s Market Performance

OABI stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -68.58% and a quarterly performance of -71.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.54% for OmniAb Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.36% for OABI stocks with a simple moving average of -69.38% for the last 200 days.

OABI Trading at -62.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OABI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.62%, as shares sank -69.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OABI remain unchanged, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, OmniAb Inc. saw -71.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OABI starting from Cochran Jennifer R., who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $3.10 back on Nov 11. After this action, Cochran Jennifer R. now owns 55,226 shares of OmniAb Inc., valued at $92,928 using the latest closing price.

Boyce Sarah, the Director of OmniAb Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Boyce Sarah is holding 36,000 shares at $43,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OABI

Equity return is now at value -4.00, with -3.80 for asset returns.