NIKE Inc. (NKE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $177.75. The company’s stock price has collected -0.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/14/22 that Nike’s Phil Knight says Kyrie Irving ‘stepped over the line’ sharing antisemitic film

Is It Worth Investing in NIKE Inc. (NYSE :NKE) Right Now?

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NKE is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 35 who provided ratings for NIKE Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $110.45, which is $6.08 above the current price. NKE currently public float of 1.24B and currently shorts hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NKE was 8.72M shares.

NKE’s Market Performance

NKE stocks went down by -0.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.32% and a quarterly performance of -6.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for NIKE Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.52% for NKE stocks with a simple moving average of -8.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NKE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NKE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $99 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to NKE, setting the target price at $141 in the report published on September 30th of the current year.

NKE Trading at 8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +17.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKE fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.36. In addition, NIKE Inc. saw -37.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKE starting from Matheson Monique S., who sale 5,882 shares at the price of $93.55 back on Oct 31. After this action, Matheson Monique S. now owns 60,213 shares of NIKE Inc., valued at $550,281 using the latest closing price.

Campion Andrew, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of NIKE Inc., sale 5,922 shares at $113.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Campion Andrew is holding 75,295 shares at $671,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.49 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIKE Inc. stands at +12.92. Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 14.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.