Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.34. The company’s stock price has collected -5.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE :NTCO) Right Now?

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.44 x from its present earnings ratio.

The average price from analysts is $8.51, which is $2.07 above the current price. NTCO currently public float of 689.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTCO was 639.50K shares.

NTCO’s Market Performance

NTCO stocks went down by -5.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.91% and a quarterly performance of -17.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.58% for Natura &Co Holding S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.44% for NTCO stocks with a simple moving average of -31.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NTCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NTCO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTCO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for NTCO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NTCO, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 15th of the previous year.

NTCO Trading at -12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -13.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCO fell by -5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, Natura &Co Holding S.A. saw -48.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.