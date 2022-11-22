Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) went up by 10.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.78. The company’s stock price has collected 57.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ :MFH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MFH is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MFH currently public float of 12.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MFH was 19.03K shares.

MFH’s Market Performance

MFH stocks went up by 57.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 65.88% and a quarterly performance of 34.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 43.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.30% for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.09% for MFH stocks with a simple moving average of -16.90% for the last 200 days.

MFH Trading at 40.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 43.25%, as shares surge +39.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFH rose by +57.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8160. In addition, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. saw -63.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1549.44 for the present operating margin

-4.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. stands at -1848.16. Equity return is now at value -308.40, with -280.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.