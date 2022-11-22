Is United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) a Keeper?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) went down by -0.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.12. The company’s stock price has collected -1.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that United Airlines CEO Is ‘So Optimistic About 2023.’ Airline Stocks Rejoice.

Is It Worth Investing in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UAL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAL is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for United Airlines Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $52.58, which is $9.25 above the current price. UAL currently public float of 325.89M and currently shorts hold a 5.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAL was 9.41M shares.

UAL’s Market Performance

UAL stocks went down by -1.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.39% and a quarterly performance of 17.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.17% for United Airlines Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.13% for UAL stocks with a simple moving average of 6.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $35 based on the research report published on July 25th of the current year 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAL reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for UAL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

UAL Trading at 12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.02. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw -0.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from Hart Gregory L, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $39.54 back on Oct 20. After this action, Hart Gregory L now owns 25,258 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $1,186,278 using the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO EDWARD, the Director of United Airlines Holdings Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $35.64 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that SHAPIRO EDWARD is holding 150,000 shares at $890,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.82 for the present operating margin

-15.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at -7.97. Equity return is now at value -17.20, with -1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.