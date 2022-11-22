Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX)?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) went down by -7.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.41. The company’s stock price has collected -9.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that Olaplex Stock Slides. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

Is It Worth Investing in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :OLPX) Right Now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Olaplex Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

OLPX currently public float of 647.22M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLPX was 4.01M shares.

OLPX’s Market Performance

OLPX stocks went down by -9.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.88% and a quarterly performance of -64.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.07% for Olaplex Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.72% for OLPX stocks with a simple moving average of -61.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLPX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for OLPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OLPX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $8 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to OLPX, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on October 19th of the current year.

OLPX Trading at -33.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +30.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX fell by -9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.90. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw -81.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLPX starting from Tiziani Eric, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.78 back on Mar 10. After this action, Tiziani Eric now owns 20,000 shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc., valued at $295,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Equity return is now at value 44.10, with 17.40 for asset returns.