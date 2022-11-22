Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) went down by -3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $193.00. The company’s stock price has collected -6.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/22 that Datadog Stock Is Surging. The Company ‘Is at Full Power.’

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ :DDOG) Right Now?

DDOG currently public float of 263.53M and currently shorts hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DDOG was 4.47M shares.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG stocks went down by -6.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.71% and a quarterly performance of -28.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.97% for Datadog Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.84% for DDOG stocks with a simple moving average of -35.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DDOG reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for DDOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to DDOG, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on October 20th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at -15.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -19.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -16.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.96. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw -58.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Le-Quoc Alexis, who sale 71,364 shares at the price of $78.96 back on Nov 14. After this action, Le-Quoc Alexis now owns 189,029 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $5,634,952 using the latest closing price.

Jacobson Matthew, the Director of Datadog Inc., purchase 296,965 shares at $67.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Jacobson Matthew is holding 605,766 shares at $19,999,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.50 for asset returns.