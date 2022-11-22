Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) went down by -2.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.05. The company’s stock price has collected 1.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE :TS) Right Now?

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TS is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Tenaris S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $40.06, which is $8.14 above the current price. TS currently public float of 233.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TS was 2.13M shares.

TS’s Market Performance

TS stocks went up by 1.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.86% and a quarterly performance of 19.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.19% for Tenaris S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.23% for TS stocks with a simple moving average of 14.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $38 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TS reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $35.70. The rating they have provided for TS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to TS, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

TS Trading at 11.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares surge +9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.39. In addition, Tenaris S.A. saw 58.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.79 for the present operating margin

+28.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. stands at +16.87. The total capital return value is set at 5.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.16. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 13.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.61. Total debt to assets is 3.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.19.