Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) went up by 1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.88. The company’s stock price has collected 1.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Grain Traders Reap Benefits of Global Food Crunch

Is It Worth Investing in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE :ADM) Right Now?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADM is at 0.85.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

ADM currently public float of 546.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADM was 2.69M shares.

ADM’s Market Performance

ADM stocks went up by 1.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.16% and a quarterly performance of 9.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.54% for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.65% for ADM stocks with a simple moving average of 12.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADM stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ADM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADM in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $117 based on the research report published on August 12th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADM reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for ADM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2022.

ADM Trading at 7.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADM rose by +1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.89. In addition, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company saw 42.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADM starting from LUCIANO JUAN R, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $93.38 back on Oct 26. After this action, LUCIANO JUAN R now owns 412,842 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, valued at $28,014,553 using the latest closing price.

Sanchez Francisco J, the Director of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, sale 100 shares at $88.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Sanchez Francisco J is holding 4,270 shares at $8,814 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+8.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stands at +3.18. Equity return is now at value 17.40, with 6.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.