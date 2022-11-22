Here’s Our Rant About Toast Inc. (TOST)

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) went up by 0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.40. The company’s stock price has collected -12.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that ‘Toast Is On Fire’ as Management Lifts Outlook. The Stock Is Higher.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE :TOST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Toast Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.22, which is $6.88 above the current price. TOST currently public float of 308.64M and currently shorts hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOST was 5.77M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST stocks went down by -12.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.32% and a quarterly performance of -1.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.03% for Toast Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.91% for TOST stocks with a simple moving average of 0.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $24 based on the research report published on October 10th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TOST, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

TOST Trading at -4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -12.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.10. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -47.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Matlock James Michael, who sale 25,991 shares at the price of $21.18 back on Nov 02. After this action, Matlock James Michael now owns 38,704 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $550,411 using the latest closing price.

Gomez Elena, the Chief Financial Officer of Toast Inc., sale 2,024 shares at $21.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Gomez Elena is holding 87,034 shares at $42,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.08 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -28.56. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.