Here’s Our Rant About Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) went up by 40.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected 18.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CDIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.00, which is $5.53 above the current price. CDIO currently public float of 5.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDIO was 112.85K shares.

CDIO’s Market Performance

CDIO stocks went up by 18.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -69.12% and a quarterly performance of -75.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 23.28% for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.83% for CDIO stocks with a simple moving average of -71.72% for the last 200 days.

CDIO Trading at -64.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.15%, as shares sank -68.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDIO rose by +18.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4100. In addition, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. saw -74.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CDIO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.48.