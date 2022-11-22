Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) went up by 22.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.24. The company’s stock price has collected 11.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE :ELP) Right Now?

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 136.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ELP is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.38, which is $0.26 above the current price. ELP currently public float of 277.13M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ELP was 590.77K shares.

ELP’s Market Performance

ELP stocks went up by 11.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.00% and a quarterly performance of 16.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.81% for ELP stocks with a simple moving average of 17.98% for the last 200 days.

ELP Trading at 22.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +18.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELP rose by +11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.25. In addition, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL saw 42.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELP

Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 1.80 for asset returns.