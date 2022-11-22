Can Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Remain Competitive?

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.31. The company’s stock price has collected 13.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/11/22 that New Zealand floats first-of-its-kind climate tax on livestock flatulence

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QSR is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.12, which is -$3.24 below the current price. QSR currently public float of 301.40M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QSR was 1.59M shares.

QSR’s Market Performance

QSR stocks went up by 13.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.21% and a quarterly performance of 16.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Restaurant Brands International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.99% for QSR stocks with a simple moving average of 22.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $71 based on the research report published on November 21st of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QSR reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for QSR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to QSR, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on September 23rd of the current year.

QSR Trading at 18.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +20.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +13.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.91. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc. saw 12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from SWEENEY THECLA, who purchase 700 shares at the price of $58.60 back on Sep 20. After this action, SWEENEY THECLA now owns 1,350 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc., valued at $41,020 using the latest closing price.

Dunnigan Matthew, the CFO of Restaurant Brands International Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $58.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Dunnigan Matthew is holding 41,449 shares at $884,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.33 for the present operating margin

+58.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Restaurant Brands International Inc. stands at +14.60. Equity return is now at value 42.30, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.