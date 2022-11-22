Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) went down by -9.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.47. The company’s stock price has collected -23.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/19/22 that Meme-Stock Traders Embrace Avaya Despite Some Fears

Is It Worth Investing in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE :AVYA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVYA is at 1.00.

AVYA currently public float of 71.43M and currently shorts hold a 25.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVYA was 13.02M shares.

AVYA’s Market Performance

AVYA stocks went down by -23.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.56% and a quarterly performance of 8.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.78% for Avaya Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.52% for AVYA stocks with a simple moving average of -78.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVYA

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVYA reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for AVYA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 17th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AVYA, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

AVYA Trading at -19.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.37%, as shares sank -2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVYA fell by -23.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4895. In addition, Avaya Holdings Corp. saw -93.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVYA starting from King Theodore Walker Cheng-De, who purchase 2,000,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Aug 09. After this action, King Theodore Walker Cheng-De now owns 10,998,750 shares of Avaya Holdings Corp., valued at $1,369,118 using the latest closing price.

Spears Stephen, the EVP and Chief Revenue Officer of Avaya Holdings Corp., sale 23,748 shares at $20.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Spears Stephen is holding 38,733 shares at $488,734 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVYA

Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -1.30 for asset returns.