We Analyzed the Future Direction of Rumble Inc. (RUM), Here is What We Found

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) went up by 5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.52. The company’s stock price has collected -22.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ :RUM) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $15.00, which is $5.03 above the current price. RUM currently public float of 136.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUM was 3.39M shares.

RUM’s Market Performance

RUM stocks went down by -22.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.42% and a quarterly performance of -0.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.34% for Rumble Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.83% for RUM stocks with a simple moving average of -11.66% for the last 200 days.

RUM Trading at -13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares surge +36.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUM fell by -22.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.32. In addition, Rumble Inc. saw -7.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RUM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.