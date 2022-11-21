We Analyzed the Future Direction of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), Here is What We Found

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) went up by 6.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.82. The company’s stock price has collected -9.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE :GPMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GPMT is at 1.56.

GPMT currently public float of 51.44M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GPMT was 578.24K shares.

GPMT’s Market Performance

GPMT stocks went down by -9.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.26% and a quarterly performance of -38.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.90% for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.02% for GPMT stocks with a simple moving average of -37.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPMT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GPMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GPMT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on May 14th of the previous year 2021.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPMT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GPMT stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 26th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to GPMT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

GPMT Trading at -17.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.93%, as shares sank -9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPMT fell by -9.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. saw -48.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPMT

Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -1.00 for asset returns.