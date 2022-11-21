Wall Street Pummels The AES Corporation (AES) After Recent Earnings Report

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) went up by 0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.57. The company’s stock price has collected -1.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

Is It Worth Investing in The AES Corporation (NYSE :AES) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AES is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for The AES Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.55, which is $1.89 above the current price. AES currently public float of 665.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AES was 4.95M shares.

AES’s Market Performance

AES stocks went down by -1.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.80% and a quarterly performance of 10.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.84% for The AES Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.48% for AES stocks with a simple moving average of 19.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AES stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AES by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AES in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AES reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for AES stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AES, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

AES Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AES fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.63. In addition, The AES Corporation saw 13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AES starting from MILLER JAMES H, who sale 19,280 shares at the price of $21.68 back on Jun 01. After this action, MILLER JAMES H now owns 0 shares of The AES Corporation, valued at $418,073 using the latest closing price.

Coughlin Stephen, the EVP and CFO of The AES Corporation, purchase 47,000 shares at $21.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Coughlin Stephen is holding 67,622 shares at $1,001,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.86 for the present operating margin

+24.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AES Corporation stands at -3.71. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.