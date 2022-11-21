The Chart for Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) went up by 32.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected 26.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ :YTRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for YTRA is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Yatra Online Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.87, which is $1.22 above the current price. YTRA currently public float of 47.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YTRA was 64.41K shares.

YTRA’s Market Performance

YTRA stocks went up by 26.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.57% and a quarterly performance of 1.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.90% for Yatra Online Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.69% for YTRA stocks with a simple moving average of 32.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YTRA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for YTRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YTRA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $3 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to YTRA, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

YTRA Trading at 17.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.64%, as shares surge +19.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YTRA rose by +26.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Yatra Online Inc. saw 62.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.81 for the present operating margin

+25.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yatra Online Inc. stands at -24.02. Equity return is now at value -42.20, with -7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.