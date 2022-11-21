Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) went up by 5.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.60. The company’s stock price has collected 28.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :SBFM) Right Now?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBFM is at -1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

SBFM currently public float of 18.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBFM was 582.82K shares.

SBFM’s Market Performance

SBFM stocks went up by 28.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.51% and a quarterly performance of -10.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.87% for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.68% for SBFM stocks with a simple moving average of -51.73% for the last 200 days.

SBFM Trading at 12.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.38%, as shares sank -9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM rose by +28.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8406. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. saw -91.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBFM starting from Sebaaly Camille, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Jun 03. After this action, Sebaaly Camille now owns 144,465 shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc., valued at $30,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1068.24 for the present operating margin

+42.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. stands at -5444.41. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -10.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.07.