Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL)

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) went up by 30.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.95. The company’s stock price has collected -1.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ :NXL) Right Now?

NXL currently public float of 5.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXL was 327.30K shares.

NXL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.96% for Nexalin Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 46.29% for NXL stocks with a simple moving average of 64.89% for the last 200 days.

NXL Trading at 64.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +109.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXL rose by +38.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6749. In addition, Nexalin Technology Inc. saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXL starting from Elson Marilyn, who purchase 9,500 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Sep 28. After this action, Elson Marilyn now owns 835,244 shares of Nexalin Technology Inc., valued at $10,640 using the latest closing price.

Elson Marilyn, the Ms. Elson serves as CFO of Nexalin Technology Inc., purchase 36,000 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Elson Marilyn is holding 825,744 shares at $149,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4177.70 for the present operating margin

-73.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nexalin Technology Inc. stands at -4218.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.