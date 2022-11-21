Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) went down by -8.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.45. The company’s stock price has collected -9.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :KC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.12, which is $2.78 above the current price. KC currently public float of 115.02M and currently shorts hold a 6.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KC was 2.19M shares.

KC’s Market Performance

KC stocks went down by -9.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.94% and a quarterly performance of 5.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.26% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.96% for KC stocks with a simple moving average of -24.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to KC, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

KC Trading at 24.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares surge +21.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC fell by -9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw -80.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.00 for the present operating margin

+3.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -17.53. Equity return is now at value -22.50, with -11.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.