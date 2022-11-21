Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Guess’ Inc. (GES)

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) went up by 5.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.27. The company’s stock price has collected 4.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/22 that Guess Investor Wants Marcianos Out

Is It Worth Investing in Guess’ Inc. (NYSE :GES) Right Now?

Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GES is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Guess’ Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.50, which is $5.72 above the current price. GES currently public float of 28.25M and currently shorts hold a 17.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GES was 759.99K shares.

GES’s Market Performance

GES stocks went up by 4.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.55% and a quarterly performance of 4.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for Guess’ Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.25% for GES stocks with a simple moving average of 2.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GES stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GES by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GES in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $46 based on the research report published on November 30th of the previous year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GES reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for GES stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to GES, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

GES Trading at 20.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +23.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GES rose by +4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.66. In addition, Guess’ Inc. saw -16.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GES starting from CHIDONI ANTHONY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $16.60 back on Sep 19. After this action, CHIDONI ANTHONY now owns 199,552 shares of Guess’ Inc., valued at $166,000 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Kathryn Low, the Chief Financial Officer of Guess’ Inc., sale 8,260 shares at $24.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that Anderson Kathryn Low is holding 57,981 shares at $203,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.96 for the present operating margin

+44.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guess’ Inc. stands at +6.54. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.