New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) went down by -6.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.19. The company’s stock price has collected -13.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/09/22 that New Relic Stock Tanks After Guidance Disappoints. Here’s What Analysts Are Saying.

Is It Worth Investing in New Relic Inc. (NYSE :NEWR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEWR is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for New Relic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67.18, which is $15.87 above the current price. NEWR currently public float of 55.02M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEWR was 513.22K shares.

NEWR’s Market Performance

NEWR stocks went down by -13.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.07% and a quarterly performance of -17.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.88% for New Relic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.55% for NEWR stocks with a simple moving average of -14.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NEWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEWR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $57 based on the research report published on October 03rd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEWR reach a price target of $78. The rating they have provided for NEWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to NEWR, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on July 11th of the current year.

NEWR Trading at -10.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares sank -11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR fell by -13.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.01. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw -53.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Friedrichs Kristy, who sale 3,653 shares at the price of $58.05 back on Nov 16. After this action, Friedrichs Kristy now owns 14,751 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $212,057 using the latest closing price.

Barter David, the Chief Financial Officer of New Relic Inc., sale 1,772 shares at $58.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Barter David is holding 3,201 shares at $102,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.49 for the present operating margin

+67.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -31.88. Equity return is now at value -66.60, with -15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.