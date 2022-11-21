Is Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) a Keeper?

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s stock price has collected -15.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ :HLBZ) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $13.00. HLBZ currently public float of 52.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLBZ was 4.75M shares.

HLBZ’s Market Performance

HLBZ stocks went down by -15.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.89% and a quarterly performance of -80.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -98.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.81% for Helbiz Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.94% for HLBZ stocks with a simple moving average of -86.22% for the last 200 days.

HLBZ Trading at -44.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.46%, as shares sank -41.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLBZ fell by -16.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2297. In addition, Helbiz Inc. saw -96.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLBZ starting from Profumo Giulio, who purchase 51,498 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Nov 14. After this action, Profumo Giulio now owns 51,498 shares of Helbiz Inc., valued at $11,330 using the latest closing price.

Palella Salvatore, the Chief Executive Officer of Helbiz Inc., purchase 155,530 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Palella Salvatore is holding 5,559,632 shares at $34,217 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLBZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-457.74 for the present operating margin

-164.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helbiz Inc. stands at -560.78. Equity return is now at value 532.40, with -214.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.